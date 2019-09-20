Topless bicyclist arrested by deputies

A shoplifting suspect who made her getaway on a bicycle Thursday night was later spotted by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy riding topless down the center of Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island, officials wrote in a news release.

“When a deputy pulled alongside and told her to stop, the woman replied ‘Make me,'” officials wrote.

The deputy got ahead of 32-year-old Courtney Backes and stopped her as she tried to pedal on to freedom.

A worker at Surfside Outfitters on Miracle Strip Parkway said Backes came into the store sometime before 7 p.m., shoved a pair of flip flops and something else into a bag, and then left without paying.

A short time later several calls were received in reference to a woman riding and weaving down the middle of Highway 98 on her bicycle.

“At some point she removed her top,” deputies added.

Deputies recovered the stolen items, which included a $25 T-shirt. Backes was charged with retail theft and resisting arrest without violence. She has no known local address.

