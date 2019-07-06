Tons of Trash left on beach after 4th of July holiday

Panama City Beach, Fla. – Holidays like the 4th of July leave a lasting impact on residents here at Panama City Beach for many different reasons. According to National Geographic, there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean, that’s why leaving no trace is so important.



The 4th of July may be fun for residents and vacationers, but we get a look at the aftermath.



Cigarettes, drink umbrellas, plastic bags and glass bottles are just some of the items Panama City Beach as well as volunteers from keep Panama City Beach Beautiful saw near the Pier while picking up trash today.



“We just need people to do their part.” said volunteer Rita Brookins.



This non-profit organization cleans up the beaches and garbage several times a week. One volunteer said this is the worst she’s seen it in a while.



“It’s terrible today. We’ve had three or four garbage cans already. Lots of glass bottles, garbage like you see here. It’s just.. Horrible.” said Brookins.



Not only does the trash have an impact on the ecosystem but revenue coming into the city.



“Obviously it effects the environment. our birds, our sea turtles, the fish out there. but it also affects tourism and the locals, you don’t want tourists to come here and see all this garbage and think we don’t care. because we do care.” said Brookins.



With many different impacts on the environment, these organizations plan to continue beach cleanup on a weekly basis to keep it clean.



Keep PCB Beautiful will host their next event this Saturday, July 6th at MB Miller Pier starting at 9 am.

