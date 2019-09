PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) -- According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 3:45 Monday afternoon, a 61-year-old man from Pompano Beach, Florida was driving a red 2011 Star EV Golf Cart north on Walnut Street, when he drove off the road way and failed to avoid a utility pole located near Walnut Street and Thomas Drive.

He was taken to Bay Medical at the Beach Diagnostics by Bay County EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.