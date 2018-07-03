Toddler Drowning Investigation Complete

Bay County, Fla. - The investigation into the drowning death of a Bay County toddler is now over...as the family gets ready to lay their child to rest.

The Bay County Sheriff's office says two-year-old Kynlei Marie Millican managed to get outside the house and into a family swimming pool on last Thursday morning.

The incident report says the little girls father, Dakota Charles Millican had left for work that morning around six am. When the child's mother, Krysta Marie Pendola, woke up a couple of hours later, she realized the toddler wasn't anywhere to be found.

As she checked the sliding glass door, she saw that it was unlocked and found the child floating in the pool and called for help. BCSO says no charges will be filed in this case.

The child's parents, say they are still coming to terms with what happened. They told News 13 they appreciate the outpouring of support from family, friends and the entire community.

There is a go fund me account to help with funeral expenses. Here is the link to that page, https://www.gofundme.com/millican-family