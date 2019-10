FILE- In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, rescue personnel perform a search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla. A year after Hurricane Michael, Bay County, Florida, is still in crisis. Thousands are homeless, medical care and housing are at a premium, and domestic violence is increasing. Michael was among the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in the United States. This summer, county officials unveiled a blueprint to rebuild. Among their ideas: Use shipping containers and 3-D technology to build new houses and offer signing bonuses to lure new doctors. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

October 11 is the deadline for Hurricane Michael survivors to file for flood loss with FEMA.

“This is a vital reminder to those still working to recover from Hurricane Michael,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Do not lose this opportunity to get the help you need.”

For more information on how to apply visit https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-michael#.