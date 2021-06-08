Tivoli Historical Society receives support from Walton County officials and residents

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Tivoli Historical Society went before the County Commission once again Tuesday asking for funding to finish out their gymnasium improvement project.

Tivoli works with over 250 children throughout the year and the summer months.

Historical society president Eddie Williamson said their goal is to finish their full-court gymnasium, which will be the only one in the area once it’s complete. 

“I’d like to donate $1,000 to you myself for what you are doing,” said one Walton resident. 

“I would like to donate $500 and I encourage all of you guys to pull out your checkbook and sign it,” said another resident after listening to Williamson.

Many of the commissioners also donated $500 each.

The Tivoli project was originally funded through CARES Act funding, so the county will be able to increase that to assist in finishing out the project.

