Titus Road expansion set to help alleviate traffic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new road extension will soon be coming to Bay County to help alleviate some traffic in Panama City.

Commissioners authorized a contract Wednesday between Bay County and D&H properties, allowing for construction on a road that would connect Mill Bayou Boulevard to the Titus Road/SR 390 connector roadway.

This new 80-foot right-of-way road will alleviate traffic from the Mill Bayou project, a development project in the works from D&H Properties.

Bay County Commissioner, Robert Carroll, says this is an agreement made between D&H Properties that will help the traffic flow in the area.

“What we agreed to do instead of him writing us a check for that, he agreed to donate future right-of-way for us to extend a roadway that will connect Titus Road to that development area to alleviate some traffic.”