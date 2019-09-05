Titus Road expansion set to help alleviate traffic

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new road extension will soon be coming to Bay County to help alleviate some traffic in Panama City.

Commissioners authorized a contract Wednesday between Bay County and D&H properties, allowing for construction on a road that would connect Mill Bayou Boulevard to the Titus Road/SR 390 connector roadway.

This new 80-foot right-of-way road will alleviate traffic from the Mill Bayou project, a development project in the works from D&H Properties.

Bay County Commissioner, Robert Carroll, says this is an agreement made between D&H Properties that will help the traffic flow in the area.

“What we agreed to do instead of him writing us a check for that, he agreed to donate future right-of-way for us to extend a roadway that will connect Titus Road to that development area to alleviate some traffic.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace
Fill out my online form.