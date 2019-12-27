Tips for stress-free holiday travel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport will certainly be busier in the coming days as people travel back home from their holiday destinations.


It’s important to plan ahead. Travelers can check into their flights on line, avoiding long lines at the kiosks. You can also use TSA Pre-Check, giving you expedited screening.

When it comes to going through security, make sure your items are carry-on eligible before hand, moving you through quickly.

While traveling with wrapped gifts is not prohibited, it’s not encouraged. They may have to be inspected further, sometimes even being unwrapped.

Check your flight status often and add in extra time for potential delays. And as always, keep an eye on your belongings.

