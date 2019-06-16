Tiny by Titan hosts grand opening of new homes Video

PANAMA CITY, FLA. -- Hurricane Michael destroyed many homes throughout Bay County, but one housing company is hoping to help in a big way.

The 'Tiny by Titan' company celebrated their grand opening on Saturday, showcasing 10 new park model homes to the public.

"It's a new business venture part of Titan Factory Direct to help fill various housing needs in Bay County and the surrounding area," said Titan Factory Direct Housing Consultant Mark Mitchell.

These homes can be a cost-effective solution for those who lost their homes after Hurricane Michael

"The tiny homes can help fill a void not only for people who need minimal housing but also they can be a very cost-effective option, certainly we can build them as fancy as anyone wants them to be, but on the lower end we can certainly make this a cost-effective option to help with the recovery.," said Mitchell.

Once the customer purchases the home, Titan Factory Direct will deliver the home to their desired location.

