Timmons pleads guilty, gets 15 years for manslaughter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A Tallahassee man is sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a Canadian Military member in Bay County.



On September 7th, a group of individuals met with Martin Liam Brayman, a Master Corporal in the Canadian military who was stationed on Tyndall Air Force Base.



At the time, one of the individuals, Justin Timmons, grew agitated and beat Brayman.



“They want to know why, why I did what I did. To be honest, I don’t even know why I did what I did,” Timmons said.



Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Timmons had hit Brayman multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but sustained a serious head injury, dying two days later.



“Our family has been through hell and back over the last four months. This has been a nightmare that has turned into a reality,” said Ben Brayman, the vicitm’s brother.



On Tuesday, Brayman’s family and friends made an appearance in court. They flew down from Canada.



His family says he will be missed by people all over the world. They described him as loving and full of life.



“I will miss him tagging me on social media about golden retriever puppies and so much more. He was a force that will never be forgotten. There truly is a hole in the world without him, especially our world. I love you, Marty,” said Colleen Brayman, the victim’s mother.



Timmons also spoke out, admitting his wrongs and asking for forgiveness.



“To be honest I do know what I deserve, I deserve to go to prison,” Timmons said.



After hearing the testimony, Judge Clark sentenced Timmons with the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for manslaughter. He was credited with 133 days served.