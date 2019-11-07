Tickets are on sale now for this year’s “Festival of Trees”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) is kicking off the holidays this year with an event of the season. The organization is hosting its first “Festival of Trees.”

“There will be silent auctions, maybe a basket of goodies for the holidays, jewelry items and wreaths,” event chairman Pamela Mathis said. “We’ve had a great reception from our community both from the sponsorship as well as a silent auction, and we’re just trying to get our tickets sold so that we can raise a lot of money.”

All of the proceeds will benefit ReTreePC – a program aimed toward restoring parks and greenspaces throughout Bay County by replanting trees – and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Christmas trees will be decked out in decor and up for grabs in silent auctions and live auctions. Other items will also be auctioned off.

“So there’s going to be something for everybody. It will be catered,” Mathis said. “There will be holiday drinks and beautifully-decorated tables, and we’re going to have a DJ for dancing towards the end of the evening. And just a nice overall holiday feel.”

Hurricane Michael took its toll on the area’s “holiday feel” last year. But this season, it’s become Mathis’s goal to bring back the cheer.

“I’m looking forward to just bringing the Christmas spirit back to our area,” she said. “It’s been a really tough year for everybody. And this is just – we want to kick it off. Everybody buys their holiday trees and gets it up for Thanksgiving. So we’re going to have them available. You can have it delivered to your home or you can pick it up the day after the event and set it in there and be ready for the holidays.”

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on November 22 just off of Front Beach Road at the Palms Conference Center in Panama City Beach.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

“I would not wait because there may not be any tickets at the door. So we really need to go ahead and get those tickets pre-purchased now,” Mathis said.