Motorcycle accident under investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Part of 15th Street was closed Thursday night after a motorcycle versus car crash.

The accident happened at the intersection of 15th Street and Fairland Avenue.

Witnesses on the scene told News 13 the vehicle turned left out in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. Witnesses also said two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

News 13 crews on scene said at least one male was transported to a local hospital.

Panama City Police, Fire and Bay County EMS responded to the accident.

News 13 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.