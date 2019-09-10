Three women honored by Gov. DeSantis for Florida’s Women’s Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis honoring three women Monday, by selecting them as inductees to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.

Each year the Governor chooses three nominees from recommendations presented by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women.

This year’s nominees are Dr. Judith Ann Bense, who established UWF’s historical archeology program; Doris Mae Barnes, who shaped Florida’s tourism industry by recording sport fishing for 50 consecutive years from the 1930’s to the 1990’s; and Millie Wilborn Gildersleeve who was born a slave in 1858 and grew up to serve as a nurse and midwife during the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War.