Three teens arrested after burglarizing more than 25 cars on the east end of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Three Panama City Beach teens are behind bars after admitting to burglarizing more than two dozen cars. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 4:00 a.m. after a woman saw someone breaking into her vehicle on Sandollar Drive.

After deputies responded, they found some bicycles and skateboards hidden in bushes, the suspects means of transportation. After surveying the area, a deputy caught the three suspects and later placed them in hand cuffs.

They reportedly stole personal items, cash, and hand guns.

“They’ll be charged with burglary of a conveyance, the firearms that they had we were already able to determine that one was stolen from a vehicle this morning and they should also be charged with grand theft of a firearm,” said Lt. David Higgins.

Lieutenant Higgins says the three suspects admitted to the crime. They also admitted to committing 50 burglaries in recent months on the east end of Panama City Beach.

If you believe your vehicle was burglarized and you haven’t filed a report yet, you’re encouraged to call the Sheriffs Office.