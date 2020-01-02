Three people still on the run in Panama City Beach murder case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After one man was killed Sunday night, three suspects in the shooting are still on the run.

The Bay County Sheriffs Office says they have been utilizing all resources in an attempt to bring them to justice.

It happened off the 6400 block of Sunset Avenue in Panama City Beach. Authorities say 30-year-old Edward Kenneth Ross was shot and killed at his home Sunday night.

His family says they received a knock on the door, and when they opened it, three black males entered the house. The suspects fired several gunshots and Ross was shot multiple times.

“We have had all hands on deck, all our resources out working on this case. I can tell you since the night this has happened we have non stop put resources into it, we have developed a lot of leads that are still being run down. We do have several persons of interest,” said BCSO Captain Jason Daffin.

BCSO says they are receiving many calls regarding this case.

“Until they are caught we are going to be relentless, and all hands on deck and keep working it till we bring them to justice and hold them accountable,” said Captain Daffin.

Investigators have received many tips and theories from neighbors.

“At this time we don’t have an exact motive. There are several theories we have come up with as to why this happened,” said Captain Daffin.

Deputies say anyone involved in this case will be held responsible.

“Three persons that went into the house are going to be charged, anybody that assisted them leading up to, anybody that assisted after the fact, anybody that has anything to do with it, were going to hold them all accountable,” said Captain Daffin.

Investigators say they believe this shooting was planned and the suspects targeted Ross.

They also say there is no danger to the public, as they do not believe the shooting was random.