Three people seriously injured in head-on crash

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)- Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Calhoun County.

It happened just east of Blountstown city limits on State Road 20 near Mason Road around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Reports said two cars were stopped for traffic when another vehicle behind them failed to stop.

The car that failed to stop in time struck the stopped cars then crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

Three people were transported with serious injuries and two others sustained minor injuries.

