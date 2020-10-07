Three people killed in Gulf County accident

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were killed Wednesday in a wreck on Highway 98 in Gulf County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 61-year-old woman from Tacoma, Washington was driving a sedan near Odena Road when a tire blew out and caused him to lose control. The vehicle traveled from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a van.

The driver of the sedan along with two passengers, a 64-year-old man from Port St. Joe and a 67-year-old man from Apalachicola were killed in the crash, troopers wrote. The driver of the van, a 64-year-old man from Port St. Joe was seriously injured in the wreck, troopers wrote.

The incident is under investigation.