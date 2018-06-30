Three people injured in Okaloosa County crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - In Okaloosa County, one person is seriously injured and two others are in critical condition after a three car collision.

It happened just shortly after 8pm Friday, near the intersection of US 90 and Camilla Avenue.

Reports say a Chevy Malibu was traveling east on US 90 when the driver failed to notice traffic stopped ahead. The driver then swerved, hitting the vehicle in front of them, then crossing the center line and colliding head on with another car.

All three drivers were transported to the hospital.

