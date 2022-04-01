PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were injured in a car accident at the intersection of 18th and Michigan Avenue in Panama City on Friday afternoon, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Around 6:45, a van and Slingshot rental vehicle collided at the intersection. Three people that were riding in the Slingshot were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The roads will be closed and there will be a detour for up to four hours, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.