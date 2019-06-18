Three people are arrested in Jackson County for drug posession

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – Three people have been arrested Jackson county for drug possession charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on June 11, 2019, officers responded to a disturbance off of Highway 71.

They then identified 44-year old Samuel Jones, who was wanted out of Clay County for violation of probation.

As deputies approached, Jones threw what authorities suspected was narcotics out of his SUV.

Deputies say they also found marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA, along with a stolen firearm in the vehicle.

Jones was arrested along with the other two people, 32-year old Krista Bole and 42-year old Alvin Williams III, also from Clay County.