Three new Winn-Dixie locations re-open in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Winn-Dixie stores celebrated their grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning in Panama City Beach.

Two of the newly remodeled stores are located on Front Bach Road and the third on Thomas Drive.

As a community partner, the ‘SEG Gives’ Foundation donated more than $25,000 worth of grocery store items to Bay District Schools to benefit their backpack program. Winn-Dixie also donated $1,000 to Patronis Elementary School, J.R. Arnold High School and Surfside Middle School.

District director of Panhandle Winn-Dixie, Rob Richardson, says the four storm damaged stores across town will also be remodeled.

“We are going to give them Winn-Dixie back,” Richardson said. “A lot of people are coming up and saying ‘I want my Winn-Dixie back’ and that is what we want to do.”

The remodeled stores are in Parker, Lynn Haven, 23rd Street and Transmitter Road. They are set to open this fall.