LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 5:30

Three men arrested after car chase crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Three men are in custody after a car chase caused them to crash into another vehicle Saturday night.

The chase started in Springfield, as the vehicle with three men inside would not pullover for Springfield Police. The vehicle then ran into an unoccupied car on Lakewood Drive in Parker.

The three men then got out of the car and tried to flee the scene, but were caught and later taken into custody

They are facing fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm and narcotics. The names of the three men have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Haunted Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Haunted Tour"

Okaloosa County Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Okaloosa County Arrest"

34th Annual Goat Day & Pioneers Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "34th Annual Goat Day & Pioneers Day"

Franklin County feels aftermath of Nestor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin County feels aftermath of Nestor"

Alligator Point Road washed out by storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alligator Point Road washed out by storm"

Body found at Lake Martin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found at Lake Martin"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.