Three men arrested after car chase crash

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Three men are in custody after a car chase caused them to crash into another vehicle Saturday night.

The chase started in Springfield, as the vehicle with three men inside would not pullover for Springfield Police. The vehicle then ran into an unoccupied car on Lakewood Drive in Parker.

The three men then got out of the car and tried to flee the scene, but were caught and later taken into custody

They are facing fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm and narcotics. The names of the three men have not yet been released.