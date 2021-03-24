Three local residents killed in Alabama crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WMBB) — Three Panhandle teenagers were killed in a crash 11 miles south of Slocomb, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Investigators said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Geneva County 4 when it failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was struck by a tractor-trailer, investigators added.

Three individuals, Catrina Adams, 18, and Kylee Duplesis, 15, both of Bonifay, and Kearri Brown, 17, of Vernon, died in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.