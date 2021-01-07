Three local counties announce more vaccine distribution

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The coronavirus vaccine will be distributed to people who are 65 and up in Jackson, Holmes and Washington counties on a first come, first serve bases, their local health departments said.

Jackson County: The coronavirus immunizations for individuals age 65 years and older will be held on Wednesday, January 13th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Center.

There is no charge for vaccine administration.

Holmes County: The coronavirus immunizations for individuals age 65 years and older will be provided at the Holmes County Health Department Annex, 1177 East Highway 90, Bonifay, on Tuesday, January 12th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Further immunizations will be scheduled after these initial dates as vaccine supply allows. Individuals should not have tested positive in the 14 days prior and should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine. Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine. Individuals who have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been asked to quarantine should wait until their quarantine period is over before receiving the vaccine.

There is no charge for vaccine administration.

Washington County: The coronavirus immunizations for individuals age 65 years and older will be provided at the First Baptist Church of Chipley, 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, on Wednesday, January 13th from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Further immunizations will be scheduled after these initial dates as vaccine supply allows. Individuals should not have tested positive in the 14 days prior and should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine. Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine. Individuals who have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been asked to quarantine should wait until their quarantine period is over before receiving the vaccine.

There is no charge for vaccine administration.