Three juveniles face burglary charges after breaking into Panama City Mall twice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have charged three juveniles with burglary and causing damage in excess of $1,000.

According the Panama City Police Department, officers responded to the property regarding an incident from June 6.

Authorities said three people were seen entering the mall property through a fence and plywood barrier.

On June 8, mall officials reported suspected damage to the building. Two days later, mall security contacted the Panama City Police Department after the suspects returned to the scene.

Officers charges Lindon Xavier Ferguson, Anna Michelle Moore and Tyler F. Shirah with burglary and causing damage in excess of $1,000.

All three were released to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Authorities said the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

The Emancipation Day festival held in Two Egg

"Hello Summer" fundraiser concert held in downtown Panama City

Multiple juveniles face burglary charges in Panama City

Evening Forecast 6-12-21

Jackson County Drug Task Force's 'Operation Silver Dollar' results in multiple arrests

Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve to open this month

More Local News

Don't Miss