Three juveniles face burglary charges after breaking into Panama City Mall twice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have charged three juveniles with burglary and causing damage in excess of $1,000.

According the Panama City Police Department, officers responded to the property regarding an incident from June 6.

Authorities said three people were seen entering the mall property through a fence and plywood barrier.

On June 8, mall officials reported suspected damage to the building. Two days later, mall security contacted the Panama City Police Department after the suspects returned to the scene.

Officers charges Lindon Xavier Ferguson, Anna Michelle Moore and Tyler F. Shirah with burglary and causing damage in excess of $1,000.

All three were released to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Authorities said the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be expected.