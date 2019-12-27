Three Geneva, Alabama high school students killed in car accident Christmas night

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — What was supposed to be a day of celebration turned into one of mourning as a car crash took the lives of three Geneva High School students and injured two others Christmas night.

The single-vehicle accident occurred when the car ran off Westville Avenue and crashed in a wooded area.

“These families lost three precious young ladies last night and two of them were injured,” Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons said. “I’m telling you the families need all the prayers we can get right now, and just hug your loved once out there and hug your kids.”

Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain, and Addyson Martin all died from their injuries.

All three were all sitting in the front seat of the car at the time of impact.

Two other passengers were in the backseat and sustained serious injuries.

“Christmas will never be the same here in this great city,” said Geneva City School Board President and Minister Association Russell Clausell. “I do know that one of the things that the city has been known for is rallying around a tragedy. We have rallied today and we will continue to rally, we will get through this, we will embrace and love on one another, we will embrace and love on the families.”

“This will be a memory that will come around every year at Christmas,” First Baptist Church of Geneva Pastor Ed Scott said. “Christmas won’t be the same for a lot of people.”

Thursday afternoon the First Baptist Church of Geneva opened its doors and had grief counselors available for friends and family members to speak to.

“The purpose of this was to give anybody who needed time to talk, think, pray, just be together and comfort each other,” Geneva City School Superintendent Ron Snell said. “Going forward we’ll have time to rally around the families that are directly impacted, but today we just needed to mourn.”

Authorities are still investigating to determine if any other factors were involved in the accident.