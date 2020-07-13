Three educational options for Walton County Schools this fall

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Parents in Walton County have a variety of educational options for this fall semester.

The Walton County School District Superintendent said there are three educational options. The first, is traditional in-person or brick and mortar schools.

“All students come at will, their area of choice, their school of choice,” Walton County School District Superintendent Russell Hughes said. “And that has been a choice forever.”

The second option, which they have had for years, is Walton virtual.

“Parents who want their students to stay at home, they very well may do that,” Hughes said. “Do it with Walton virtual. They can do it from home, and we will have some of our teachers teaching that.”

And the third and final option, innovative or digital learning.

“It just came out July 6,” Hughes said. “So we are right now putting together the plans reorganizing our structure, trying to make sure that those classes that we can give, to the majority of our students are offered through that model of instruction.”

Superintendent Hughes said they have not finalized how that digital, innovative class will look quite yet.

Walton County School District is expecting to use a digital medium allowing students and teachers a more hands-on environment from home.

“They will have the option to interact with their teacher and the students at the same time,” Hughes said.

A survey is available for students and parents to decide what form of learning they prefer.

“So we need to know who will be at school, who will be on Walton virtual, and who is going to be doing this new innovative or digital learning academy,” Hughes said. “And when we know those things we can really put together a plan of action.”

Superintendent Russell Hughes held a virtual town hall meeting on July 13 to discuss those three educational options.

Parents have until July 20 to declare what they want their students to do for this upcoming fall semester.