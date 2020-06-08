Three dead after crash in Okaloosa County

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Three people are dead after a crash in Okaloosa County that took place Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near State Road 85 and Colonel Greg Malloy Road.

They say a pick up truck was traveling southbound on State Road 85 when it veered off the roadway and drifted into the northbound lanes.

The truck then hit the front of a car traveling northbound. The truck rolled over onto it’s side before coming to a final rest.

The crash caused the other car to strike a street sign and a power pole, killing the driver and two passengers.

No one in the pick up truck was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Three dead in Okaloosa crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three dead in Okaloosa crash"

SWFD responds to structure fire in Point Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWFD responds to structure fire in Point Washington"

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office looking for armed suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calhoun County Sheriff's Office looking for armed suspect"

Weather conditions worsen in Panama City Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather conditions worsen in Panama City Beach"

Inland county residents participate in peaceful protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inland county residents participate in peaceful protests"

Lynn Haven offers drop off site for retired flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven offers drop off site for retired flags"
More Local News