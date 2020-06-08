Three dead after crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Three people are dead after a crash in Okaloosa County that took place Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near State Road 85 and Colonel Greg Malloy Road.

They say a pick up truck was traveling southbound on State Road 85 when it veered off the roadway and drifted into the northbound lanes.

The truck then hit the front of a car traveling northbound. The truck rolled over onto it’s side before coming to a final rest.

The crash caused the other car to strike a street sign and a power pole, killing the driver and two passengers.

No one in the pick up truck was injured.