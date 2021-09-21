Three Bay County EDA projects get incentive approval

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Development in Bay County is heating up as new projects are getting the go-ahead to move forward.

The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to approve the economic incentives of Bay County Economic Development Alliance projects Beacon, Rocket, and Lightning Strike.

These projects account for just 3 of the 25 different businesses the EDA said they are actively recruiting, seven of which are considered “hot”.

Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said she is excited to have seen project activity increase over the last six months.

“We brought three projects to the county commission meeting today for property tax abatement approval,” Hardin said. “The fact that we have made it to a public commission meeting and had all three of these projects approved for the next step in the property tax abatement incentive is really exciting and substantial for our community.”

Hardin said these codenamed projects are in the advanced manufacturing and distribution industries, with most of the manufacturing jobs being high-paying jobs.

