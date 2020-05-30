Three arrested on drug charges in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Three men are behind bars on drug charges after being arrested by the Marianna Police Department on Friday night.

According to Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett, the police department has been conducting an investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of cocaine at a residence in the 2800 block of Borden Street in Marianna.

On Friday, the police department executed a search warrant at the residence. While searching the property, authorities say they recovered 144.5 grams of marijuana, 9.3 grams of crack cocaine, 13.4 grams of powdered cocaine, three firearms, and other instruments used in the manufacture and sale of cocaine.

The Marianna Police Department arrested Orlando Dounel Miller, Demetrice Dontrel Ward, and Frederick Wayne. All three are residents of Marianna.

They were transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.