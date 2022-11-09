PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park.

There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event.

Kickoff celebrations began Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. but there’s a whole lot more to come.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will feature live music and tons of vendors.

You can purchase a one-day ticket for about $15 or a three-day ticket for an estimated $40.

Site Manager Terry Poore said the event has been pretty successful over the last 18 years.

“It’s a great time. It’s fun. It’s great for the family,” Poore said. “My wife and kids enjoy it and we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

For those who want their car registered in the show, click here for a link to the vehicle registration page. You can also register at Aaron Besant Park.

Gates open at 8 a.m. every morning until the event ends.

On Saturday, several vendors will get to pick their favorite car at the show.

Car owners will have the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in prizes if their ride is chosen.