Thousands of Bay County residents cast their ballot at county’s Super Sites Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The General Election is just a week away and more than 124,000 Bay County residents are eligible to vote. As of Monday night, voter participation sits at around 36%. Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections says when the Super Sites opened Saturday, there was record participation.

Thousands of people showed up to the polls on Monday, exercising their right to vote and choosing who they’d like to be their future leader.

“The last 4 years have not made me proud to be an American and I think it’s time for a change,” said Malachy Perry, a Bay County resident.

Some voters casting a ballot for the first time say that as young Americans they feel compelled to participate.

“We definitely need to get our voices heard even though we’re at a young age and we don’t have a huge say in what goes on and in big politics, our voice still needs to be heard,” said Nathan Stein, a first-time voter.

Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says Saturday’s turnout broke records, and it could very well happen again.

“We are into the good steady time of super-voting sites. If we keep this up, we’ll set a record as far as turnout if it keeps up,” said Mark Andersen, Supervisor of Elections.

Regardless of party affiliation, the message is clear: show up to the polls.

“I’m grateful for our President, I respect him and that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to vote for how I vote but vote. Go out there and vote, it’s very important. Every vote matters,” said Aida Peel, a Bay County resident.

Bay County’s seven super sites will be open every day through Election Day from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.