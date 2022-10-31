LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents from all across Bay County got their spook on at Sharon Sheffield Park Monday night.

The annual Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival had an impressive turnout as kids got to trunk or treat for candy.

“I highly recommend everyone to come out here,” resident Ayanna Morgan.” It’s very fun, family oriented. Everyone is happy, fun and dancing on the stage. I highly recommend it.”

Officials estimate there were at least 5,000 people there and said they wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being more like 8,000.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said the top priority of the night, besides fun, is safety.

“We just want to make sure that our families who come out have safe candy, have safe fun,” Nelson said. And just have a lot of opportunities to play games, bring our community together. And so that’s what we’re excited about tonight. We’re estimating at least 5,000 to come tonight. And so we’re just really excited that the community is really turning out and enjoying themselves.”

Dozens of community organizations set up trunks for kids to get Halloween treats. The carnival also had games, food trucks, and even axe throwing.

“In the grand scheme of things for Lynn Haven, we try to make sure we have events that are family-friendly, events that everyone can come out to and enjoy themselves, that you don’t have to leave our city in order to have fun,” Nelson said. “Tonight, we’re not competing against the other neighborhoods, but actually bringing the neighborhoods to us.”

Mayor Nelson anticipates the 2022 carnival is the largest one yet and he hopes next year is even bigger.