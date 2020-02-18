Thousands attend St. Andrews Mardi Gras events

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras brought thousands of people to Panama City, according to Destination Panama City.

Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City, estimates between 40-50,000 people attended the main parade and festivities on Saturday, and around 10,000 people were at Friday’s Kids and Pets Parade.

“We’re still in the process of doing our economic impact analysis, and it’ll be a month or so before we see the bed tax numbers and how they come in, but we’re really interested to see what kind of economic driver this is for the community,” Vigil said.

Vigil believes it’s the biggest crowd the event has ever seen in its 23 year history.

“Last year really exemplified the spirit of the city that it wasn’t really going to be held down, but this year it came back larger than life so it really shows that Panama City has a bright future ahead of it,” Vigil said.

Money raised from the event will go to scholarships and activities run through The Krewe of St. Andrews.