APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival is set to begin Friday.

The two-day event is the biggest in Franklin County attracting tens of thousands of people every year.

Friday features are all free.

It includes the ‘Blessing of the Fleet’ at River Front Park beginning at 4 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies.

Saturday events cost $5 cash to attend. It’s where most of the action will be and tickets can be purchased at the gates. Proceeds go back to the festival’s fund for the next year.

Festival Board of Volunteers Directors President John Solomon said the oyster shucking and eating contests along with the blue crab races are some of the most popular attractions.

“This event is basically a homecoming for Franklin County,” Solomon said. “The Florida Seafood Festival has been going on really since 1914. It brings people from the area back together, it brings new people that’s moved here to get involved in the community. It’s just a special event just for a weekend to have here in Apalachicola and to celebrate our seafood industry here in Franklin County.”

Scallops, shrimp, and mullet are just a few of the seafood items you’ll be able to find at the festival.

There will be an estimated 30 food vendors and more than 100 arts and crafts booths set up.

Click here for a link to the full schedule.

Usually, there are carnival rides at the festival. However, there will not be as many this year due to complications caused by Hurricane Ian.