CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The third and final suspect in a shooting death near Fort Walton Beach in February turned himself in at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview on Monday. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Gabany, 19, was wanted by OCSO on active warrants for murder while engaged in a felony offense and firing a missile into a dwelling.

OCSO says Nancey Schreiner had died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a spray of bullets from multiple firearms near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive on Feb 9 around 9:40 p.m. 73 shell casings were recovered from the scene. OCSO says Schreiner was not the intended target.

OCSO says co-defendant Travon’te McLaughlin was arrested on Feb 15 and co-defendant Tyauvion Morris was captured on Feb 24 in Opp, Ala.