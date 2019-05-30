Third Republican congressman blocks hurricane relief package

For the third time, a single Republican congressman blocked a bill in the house that would have sent $19 billion dollars to the states and cities trying to recover from fire, floods and hurricanes.

This time, it was Rep. John Rose, of Tennessee who called it, ‘irresponsible’ for the House to move the bill forward by unanimous consent.

Rose said that the House should be called back into session from a week-long vacation so that every member could vote on the bill.

Every member of the House voted on disaster relief first in January and then again earlier this month.

Late last week, the U.S. Senate finally took up the bill and approved it with some minor changes. Those changes required approval by the House. On Friday, with the House already on break, leadership attempted to use unanimous consent to get the bill passed but it was blocked by Texas Republican Chip Roy.

The bill was then blocked again on Tuesday by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie.

The House is expected to take up the bill again next week where it will pass – again – and then finally be sent to President Donald Trump who has said he will sign it.