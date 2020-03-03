Third case of COVID-19 reported in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are reporting a third person who’s tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus that appears to be spreading across the United States. Two of the cases have been confirmed while the third case made public Tuesday is awaiting confirmation from federal health officials.

Meanwhile, Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials didn’t inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami. Florida learned about the case through the news media.