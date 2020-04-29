Third Bay County resident dies from COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A third Bay County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County.

The 82-year-old Bay County man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 19. His death was confirmed Wedneday, officials added.

Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases is at 70, including 69 residents and one non-resident. While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5%. Of the 1,466 tests processed, there are 1,394 negative results. There are three deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

The list of long-term care facilities in Florida associated with COVID-19 cases now includes active cases in each facility in order to provide real-time data. It is important to note, case data contained within the other publicly available information is separate from the data contained in the daily report. The information in the daily report is derived directly from Merlin (State Surveillance System), whereas the information in the long-term care facility list is derived from the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System.

The information contained in the report reflects the current available information reported by each facility’s staff to the Department via the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System. The data is not cumulative but reflects the information available for current residents and staff with cases as of the reported date. Data in the Long-Term Care Facility List report is provisional and subject to change.

The addresses of the 69 positive Bay County residents include; 42 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, six in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and three in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

Age, gender, race, and ethnicity data is available on the dashboard. Zip code level case numbers are also available. The dashboard is updated daily. For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard. More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found in the Daily Report. Both are located at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. We encourage all Floridians to take the VID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com

COVID-19 symptoms and treatment

The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.

COVID-19 overview, symptoms, and general prevention

COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus; coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. Other coronaviruses include the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). COVID-19 is believed to have emerged from an animal source and is now capable of spreading from person-to-person. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

For more Information on COVID-19

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text bayhealth to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit BayHealthCOVID19.com. You may also contact the Citizens Information Center 7 days a week from 10 am – 6 pm at (850) 248-6090 or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

