Episode 1: “Things You Should Know” about snow. I go over formation of snow. Why no two flakes are alike, super-cooled water, how many different types of flakes, what determines size and ratios and much more.

I will be doing a video discussion once a week with a different topic each week. These will all be about weather and will have my own personal spin on them. They will be things that you may know some about but probably want to know more. If you have a topic you would like covered please let me know.