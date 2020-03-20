“Things You Should Know” about Lightning

Thunderstorms are very common in our area, and during the summer you can almost put it on a timmer. Did you know that lightning often strikes the same place twice? Did you know that Florida has among the highest number of lightning strikes ever year in the US? This week’s episode of “Things You Should Know” is all about storms and Lightning.
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.