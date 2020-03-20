“Things You Should Know” about Lightning

Thunderstorms are very common in our area, and during the summer you can almost put it on a timmer. Did you know that lightning often strikes the same place twice? Did you know that Florida has among the highest number of lightning strikes ever year in the US? This week’s episode of “Things You Should Know” is all about storms and Lightning.

