Things You Should Know About Fog

There are only a few locations around the US that see more fog than we do here in the Panhandle of FL. This is because we have the Gulf of Mexico and because just about every type of fog can develop here. In a typical year we have between 30-40 days where fog is present. Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley talk all about why you see so much fog. Check it out.
Latest Local News Video
CRA plans approved
Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal
bcso protocol
bay meal drive
Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state
Basketball Madness Contest Canceled
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.