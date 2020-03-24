Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

Things You Should Know About Fog

There are only a few locations around the US that see more fog than we do here in the Panhandle of FL. This is because we have the Gulf of Mexico and because just about every type of fog can develop here. In a typical year we have between 30-40 days where fog is present. Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley talk all about why you see so much fog. Check it out.

