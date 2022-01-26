Looking for places to go for Valentine’s Day? Here’s a list of things going on in the Panhandle on February 12-14.
Have an event you’d like to add? Send us an e-mail at news@wmbb.com!
BAY COUNTY
Date & Time: February 14
12 PM-1:30 PM or 4:30 PM-6 PM.
Location: Capt. Anderson’s Marina
5550 N Lagoon Dr, Panama City Beach
Date & Time: February 14
6 PM.
Location: Board and Brush Creative Studio
452 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32401
Date & Time: February 14
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: The Boardwalk Beach Hotel
9600 S Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach
Date & Time: February 12
8-11 PM.
Location: Longboards Restaurant & Bar
8746 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL