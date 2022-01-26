Looking for places to go for Valentine’s Day? Here’s a list of things going on in the Panhandle on February 12-14.

Have an event you’d like to add? Send us an e-mail at news@wmbb.com!

BAY COUNTY

Valentine’s Day Cruise

Date & Time: February 14

12 PM-1:30 PM or 4:30 PM-6 PM.

Location: Capt. Anderson’s Marina

5550 N Lagoon Dr, Panama City Beach

Valentine’s Couples Class

Date & Time: February 14

6 PM.

Location: Board and Brush Creative Studio

452 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32401

Valentines Dinner & Dance

Date & Time: February 14

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: The Boardwalk Beach Hotel

9600 S Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach

Anti-Valentine’s Day Dance

Date & Time: February 12

8-11 PM.

Location: Longboards Restaurant & Bar

8746 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL