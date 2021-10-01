PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The parents who lost two children in a wreck on Panama City Beach are now expecting twins, they shared Friday.

The news came during a gold tournament to honor the boy and girl who captured the hearts of this community.

Louisville couple, Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner, created the Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation in memory of their children, killed last December, in an auto accident in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were the four and six-year-old children killed almost 10 months ago in a tragic car crash.

Four-year-old Baylor and six-year-old Addie loved to play golf alongside their dad.

“Golf was a close bond that we had with the kids so it means a lot to come out and swing the club a little bit,” said Matt Kirchgessner.

This is the second golf scramble to honor Addie and Baylor. The first one, that took place back home in Kentucky, raising around $130,000 for their foundation.

Almost 100 golfers signed up for Friday’s scramble, raising around $25,000 for the community.

The Kirchgessner’s said the money they raise in Panama City Beach will stay within Panama City Beach.

“We’re are having a book fair at West Bay Elementary and we have a partnership with west bay so every kid will be able to come in and pick two free books,” said Lauren Kirchgessner.

Golfers like Robert Uptegraft were excited to make their way out to the course and help any way they can.

“As a parent, it is so hard to lose a child and then wonder what to do,” Uptegraft said.

But the Kirchgessner’s also had an exciting update to share.

“We knew shortly after the accident that we were not done being parents so we went through the IVF process and are now expecting twin girls,” said Lauren Kirchgessner.

They are excited for the times ahead. While the news they say is bittersweet.

“Nothing is going to replace Addie and Baylor. Nothing,” Matt Kirchgessner said.

They know Addie and Baylor will live on through the people they help.

“The foundation is set up to outlast all of us they are going to help people and make this world a better place for a very long time,” Matt Kirchgessner said.

Through their foundation, they’ve been able to complete projects that include a library remodel, new playground equipment, and thousands of books donated to elementary schools. New golf bags were also purchased for The First Tee, a program to build strength and character through the game of golf.

For more information on the Bay Point Golf Scramble and other events visit the Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation website.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation was created to enrich the lives of children and the heroes who inspire them. Just as Addie and Baylor loved, helped, and laughed, this foundation is their legacy.