PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A good paying career may be as close as your computer. Haney Technical College still has room in a number of its programs and open enrollment will continue until January 9th.

“We still have a few openings in auto collision, and we have a few openings in marine mechanics,” said Haney Technical College Chief Community Relations Officer, Alexandra Murphy. “We have some openings in our administrative office specialist and our medical administrative specialist program. And then still a few openings in nursing.”

The deadline to apply for the nursing program is November 30th.

“Right now, this will most likely be our last enrollment session before the fall of next year,” Murphy said. “That doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be a chance. But last year, our numbers were so tight that we did not have any more openings except possibly G.E.D. during the middle of the school year.”

The programs cost anywhere from $3,900 to just under $8,000. Murphy said some students pay very little out-of-pocket for these courses.

“More than 70% of our students receive some type of financial assistance,” Murphy said. “Some of it is need-based, but not all of it. We participate in all of the Florida prepaid programs, Florida Bright Futures. And then we have Haynie Foundation scholarships.”

More additional funding can come from the Florida Pell Grant and Career Source Florida. Most classes end at noon and take about a year to complete. Once students graduate, Haney’s staff helps them with building resumes, interviewing, and job sourcing. If you’re interested in enrolling for the spring semester, just go to Haney’s website. Haney will be closed November 24th-25th and will open again on November 28th.