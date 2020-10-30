There is no end in sight for this South Walton Tourism Season

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Back in March, many people canceled their vacations to the county due to coronavirus lockdowns in Florida; despite this, many rescheduled.

Tourism this season could change the game for next year.

The Tourist Development Council in Walton County said they were unsure what to anticipate for this tourism season; however, it has not hit a standstill yet.

David Demarest, the Communications Director for the TDC, said they did not know what to expect when the pandemic began to affect travel.

“Destinations like ours where you can drove to and where you have lots of open space, where it is a very natural and outdoorsy destination actually did pretty well,” said Demarest.

Tourists have really invested in the area said resident Ray Cer.

“This year, when they finally began to come, and it was a greater appreciation for what they were missing all of the march, all of April and all of May,” said Cer.

Demarest said normally there is a sharp drop in tourism at the end of August, but that was not the case this year.

“If you look at the last 90 days, for instance, we are up about 17% during that time frame,” said Demarest.

And normally the fall is a slower season, but Demarest would like to see that change.

“That is really what we really aim for,” said Demarest. “We don’t need more people to come during the summertime. We try with all of our marketing to get more people coming in the winter and the late fall months.”

Demarest said he is not sure what to anticipate for next year this time, however; now that more people have seen this area in the fall, he anticipates more might actually want to come this time next year.