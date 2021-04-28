There is a hiring blitz for SWFD lifeguards

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — How does getting paid to work on the beach sound?

The South Walton Fire District is on a hiring blitz for lifeguards. They are looking to fill positions year-round but especially going into this summer. Covering 26 miles of beach is not easy and the fire district wants to continue to protect visitors and residents in the area.

SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said what better place to call your office than the beach.

“Last summer we had record numbers even with covid-19 and the pandemic ongoing,” said McClintock. “This summer is not going to be any different. It could be even bigger, especially with the busy spring break that we had. So we are really excited to see what happens, but we know that we are going to need all the help that we can get.”

McClintock said you must be at least 17 years old to apply and willing to be coached to complete a 500-meter swim in less than 10 minutes. Pay starts at $15 an hour. Visit the SWFD website for more hiring information.