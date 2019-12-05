Therapy1One hosting donation drive for Sims Veterans Home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time, Therapy1One is hosting a donation drive to celebrate the holiday season.

The clinic is collecting items for residents of Sims Veterans Home.

“Their requests are small, but they do mean a lot. Things from new socks to small blankets and throws, chap sticks, lotions, lots of stocking stuffers,” Dana Hagan, marketing director, said. “We have a proud history of supporting military, and we think this is a great way to show these special residents that we care about them through the holiday season.”

Donations can be dropped off at either Therapy1One location until December 19.

3210 Jenks Ave in Panama City

13405 Panama City Beach Parkway

You do not have to be a patient to donate. A full list of requested items is below.