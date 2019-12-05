Therapy1One hosting donation drive for Sims Veterans Home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time, Therapy1One is hosting a donation drive to celebrate the holiday season.

The clinic is collecting items for residents of Sims Veterans Home.

“Their requests are small, but they do mean a lot. Things from new socks to small blankets and throws, chap sticks, lotions, lots of stocking stuffers,” Dana Hagan, marketing director, said. “We have a proud history of supporting military, and we think this is a great way to show these special residents that we care about them through the holiday season.”

Donations can be dropped off at either Therapy1One location until December 19.

  • 3210 Jenks Ave in Panama City
  • 13405 Panama City Beach Parkway

You do not have to be a patient to donate. A full list of requested items is below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Blountstown State Bound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blountstown State Bound"

Panama City woman in need of a kidney transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City woman in need of a kidney transplant"

Stuff the Bus kicks off Dec. 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuff the Bus kicks off Dec. 8"

Center for the Arts welcomes community for holiday events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Center for the Arts welcomes community for holiday events"

Recovering addict uses decade challenge to inspire others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering addict uses decade challenge to inspire others"

Albritton resigns Port St. Joe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Albritton resigns Port St. Joe"
More Local News