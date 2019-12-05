Therapy1One hosting donation drive for Sims Veterans Home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time, Therapy1One is hosting a donation drive to celebrate the holiday season.
The clinic is collecting items for residents of Sims Veterans Home.
“Their requests are small, but they do mean a lot. Things from new socks to small blankets and throws, chap sticks, lotions, lots of stocking stuffers,” Dana Hagan, marketing director, said. “We have a proud history of supporting military, and we think this is a great way to show these special residents that we care about them through the holiday season.”
Donations can be dropped off at either Therapy1One location until December 19.
- 3210 Jenks Ave in Panama City
- 13405 Panama City Beach Parkway
You do not have to be a patient to donate. A full list of requested items is below.