The ‘Unstoppable Family’ takes on media tour throughout the U.S.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Swan family is not your average family, they are known as the ‘Unstoppable Family’ and are on a journey that began with a vision.

“It started with me having a vision when I was in corporate that I never wanted to put my child in daycare,” said traveler Rhonda Swan.

The Swans quit their jobs to travel, but lost everything in 2007 when the real estate market crashed and they lost all of their investments.

But, nothing could stand in their way.

“So in 2008, on November 28th we left with $12,862 left to our name with a vision and a vow to my daughter to never put her in daycare,” said Rhonda.

To date, they have lived in over 52 countries over the past 12 years.

“I’ve been able to experience the world not just through a textbook, but actually get to see it,” said daughter Hanalei Swan.

Hanalei became motivated from their travels and decided to create her own clothing line taking style inspiration from over six continents.

“When I was seven, I was asked, ‘what do I want to be now,’ and that gave me permission to be able to do what I want now,” said Hanalei.

Now, they are taking their next adventure here in the U.S. with a special stop in Panama City Beach.

“This is where I learned how to surf on my little raft, it means so much to me,” said traveler Brian Swan. “My sister and brother have been here for over 20 years.”

The family is on a media tour, where they speak to large audiences about their experiences and their book ‘How To Be & Raise An Unstoppable Kid.’

After their final stop in Orlando they plan to continue their tour up the East Coast of the U.S.

