TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy’s passing could help bring new life to others as part of his final wish, according to his colleagues.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted Sunday that Deputy Michael Milmerstadt was able to donate his organs after his death from a brain injury.

“Deputy Michael Milmerstadt gave the ultimate gift today — one that could save the lives of eight people,” the sheriff’s office said. “The organ donation was completed this morning & now we begin the process of laying him to rest.”

Milmerstadt died after sustaining a major brain injury last week. His family kept him on life support for days to ensure that he would be able to give someone else the chance to live, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Michael Milmerstadt (Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Following the deputy’s death, Milmerstadt’s family released a statement thanking the community for their support and prayers throughout the tragedy.

We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers, support and love you have shown us. We are devastated that despite all of our prayers, nothing could be done to save Mike. Mike is an amazing, father, husband, son, friend and deputy. Nothing made him happier than being with his wife Melanie and their boys. Mike loved his family, loved his work and his colleagues, and loved Mixed Martial Arts. His dedication to all of those things made him a great husband, father, deputy and fighter. We know he’s been fighting all week in the most important bout of his life. His departure leaves a painful void that can never be filled. We want to thank Mike’s colleagues at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for wrapping their arms around our entire family, and holding us tight as we made our way through this devastating journey. We are so grateful to all of you who have contributed to the GoFundMe. Melanie and the kids will need all of that support as they attempt to move forward. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. The Milmerstadt Family

Before his death, Milmerstadt was a member of the OCSO SWAT Team and had a history of mixed martial arts training.